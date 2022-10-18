Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases 5,845 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,981.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

