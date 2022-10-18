Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,263 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,226,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 297,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

