Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

