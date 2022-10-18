Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESQ opened at $38.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $335,109. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.