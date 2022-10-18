ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

IPAY stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

