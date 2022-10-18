Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,884.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.