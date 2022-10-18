Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.84) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

EVK stock opened at €18.00 ($18.37) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.73 and a 200-day moving average of €21.68. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

