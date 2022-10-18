Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given New €16.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $16.69 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.