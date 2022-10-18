Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Evotec in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Price Performance

EVT opened at €17.91 ($18.27) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.69. Evotec has a 1 year low of €16.18 ($16.51) and a 1 year high of €45.47 ($46.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 432.13.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.