Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

