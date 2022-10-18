EXFO (TSE:EXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.81

Shares of EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.81 and traded as high as C$7.86. EXFO shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 1,106 shares traded.

EXFO Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a PE ratio of -55.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Stories

