Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,940.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 327,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 311,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

