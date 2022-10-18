Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 22,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Farfetch by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Farfetch by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,614,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:FTCH opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.