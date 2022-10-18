Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.03

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.03 and traded as low as $27.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 29,393 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,275 shares of company stock worth $170,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

