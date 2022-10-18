Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.