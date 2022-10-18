Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $47,628.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,539 shares of company stock valued at $797,099. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly Stock Up 9.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $990.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $58.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

