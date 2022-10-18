FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.