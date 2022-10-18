FAT Brands (FATBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.83. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.