Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Cut to €12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FURCF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

FURCF stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $55.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

