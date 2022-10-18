Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $927.41

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 927.41 ($11.21) and traded as high as GBX 970.50 ($11.73). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 959 ($11.59), with a volume of 287,525 shares trading hands.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2,906.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 927.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,274.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 5,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £42,050 ($50,809.57).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

