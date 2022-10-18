Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNF opened at $38.25 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,689,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

