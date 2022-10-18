Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FNF. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.25 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,689,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.