First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

