First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FAF. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First American Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

