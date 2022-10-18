First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,943,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Colombia Gold Price Performance

Shares of First Colombia Gold stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. First Colombia Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get First Colombia Gold alerts:

About First Colombia Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.