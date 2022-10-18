First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

