First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $119.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $110.79 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.20.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

