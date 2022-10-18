First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $143.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.94.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $110.79 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.