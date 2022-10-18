First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.16.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 4.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $145.74.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,040,061. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.