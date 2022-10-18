FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $83.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FCFS. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.20.

FirstCash Stock Up 4.2 %

FCFS opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,538,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

