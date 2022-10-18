FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. FirstEnergy has set its FY22 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.