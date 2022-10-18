Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

Five9 Stock Up 6.9 %

FIVN opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

