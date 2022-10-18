Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £136 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($164.33) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £144.60 ($174.72).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £107.20 ($129.53) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1-year high of £146.85 ($177.44). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,133.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a market cap of £18.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

