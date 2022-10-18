Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Sells $152,025.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FLYW stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.54. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth about $19,279,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Flywire by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 646,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $5,373,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

