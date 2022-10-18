Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.36

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.36 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 57.55 ($0.70). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 75.55 ($0.91), with a volume of 4,824,306 shares changing hands.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £168.15 million and a PE ratio of 629.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.78.

Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

