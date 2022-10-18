FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

