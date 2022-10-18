FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

