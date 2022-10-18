Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,078,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FORW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

