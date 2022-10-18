Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,078,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FORW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Forwardly Company Profile
