Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

FCPT stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

