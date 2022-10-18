FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

FOX Trading Down 9.4 %

FOXA opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 52.6% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi grew its holdings in FOX by 71.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 956,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 399,253 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 42.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 695.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 238,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 208,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

