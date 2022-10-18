FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOXA. Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. FOX has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

