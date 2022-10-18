Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $112.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.38.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE FNV opened at $119.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.52. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 93.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 48.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.