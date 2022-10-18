Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-$4.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

