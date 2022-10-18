Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-$4.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.03.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric
In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Recommended Stories
