Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $908.33.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.