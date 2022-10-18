FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.05.
FTC Solar Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.31 on Monday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.
Insider Transactions at FTC Solar
In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,827 over the last three months. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Featured Stories
