FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.05.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.31 on Monday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,827 over the last three months. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.