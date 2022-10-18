G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 206,987 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105,554 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 236,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $796.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

