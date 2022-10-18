Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $23,344.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

