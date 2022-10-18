GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Trading Up 5.4 %

GME opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of -0.39. GameStop has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

