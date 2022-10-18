Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

