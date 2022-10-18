GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.21

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.21 and traded as high as C$46.60. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$45.29, with a volume of 2,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDI shares. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03.

Insider Activity

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$756,000. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

